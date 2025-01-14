Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Denso (DNZOY - Free Report) is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet (CENTA - Free Report) is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

