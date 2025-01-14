PODD Stock Gains From the Launch of Omnipod 5 in Five Countries in EU

Insulet Corporation ( PODD Quick Quote PODD - Free Report) recently made its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system commercially available in five more countries, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Omnipod 5 is available with both Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (“CGM”) sensor compatibility.
The latest development represents a significant step forward in expanding access to its innovative, tubeless Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery (“AID”) system for more people.
PODD Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
Following the announcement on Jan. 14, PODD’s shares climbed 0.7% to $270 at yesterday’s after-market trading session. The company’s solid innovation efforts and ongoing expansion of the Omnipod 5 platform are solidifying its market leadership. We expect the market sentiment toward PODD stock to remain positive surrounding this development.
Insulet has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion at present. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s earnings are likely to increase 17.1% in 2024 on 21.2% improvement in revenues. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings beat of 52.4%, on average.
About Insulet’s Omnipod 5
Omnipod 5 is the first and only tubeless AID system indicated for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes. Omnipod 5 System simplifies diabetes management and has shown an improvement in results by removing the need for multiple daily injections therapy along with automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes using its advanced SmartAdjust technology.
Omnipod 5 is recognized as the number one insulin pump for new pump users in Europe. Omnipod 5 is also the number one prescribed AID system in the United States and the first tubeless, waterproof AID system with proactive glucose control designed to deliver exceptional ease of use.
Growing Presence of Insulet’s Omnipod 5
Omnipod 5 was first introduced in the United States in 2022 and has demonstrated strong clinical results with real-world evidence, including lower A1c and improved time in range while maintaining low time in hypoglycemia. In 2023, after the successful launch of Omnipod 5 in the United Kingdom and Germany, Insulet introduced Omnipod 5 in France, one of its largest markets, and the Netherlands in June 2024.
Industry Prospects Favoring Insulet
Per a
report from Grand View Research, the global diabetes devices market was valued at $30.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 7.5% through 2030. The market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of diabetes, the rising usage of insulin-delivery devices and high obesity rates. The market is characterized by a high degree of innovation, focusing on creating solutions for more accurate and efficient diagnosis and treatment.
In November 2024, Insulet made its Omnipod 5 AID system compatible with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM sensor in the United States. In October 2024, the company made the full market release of the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone in the United States. The app offers unique capabilities, such as a Custom Foods feature that allows users to input, save and list carbohydrate counts for their typical meal sizes, favorite foods and snacks.
PODD Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, Insulet’s shares have risen 33.7% compared with the
industry’s growth of 7.8%. PODD’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Insulet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Veracyte ( VCYT Quick Quote VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell ( OMCL Quick Quote OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
