3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Trend Fund(FTRNX - Free Report) : 0.58% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 19.39% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Deutsche Science and Technology S(KTCSX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, KTCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. KTCSX, with annual returns of 20.49% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Principal Mid Cap J(PMBJX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PMBJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. PMBJX has an expense ratio of 0.78%, management fee of 0.58%, and annual returns of 11.33% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.