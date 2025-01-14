Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Wells Fargo Disciplined US Core Admiral

(EVSYX - Free Report) has a 0.76% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.19% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Contrafund

(FCNTX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. FCNTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.53% over the last five years, FCNTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

John Hancock Disciplined Value NAV

(JDVNX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.61%. Five year annual return: 10.8%. JDVNX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


