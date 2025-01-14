We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $519.15 million, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BOK Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 67.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' will reach $45.99 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.33 billion.
Analysts expect 'Net interest income (FTE)' to come in at $312.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $298.79 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income (Total other operating revenue)' will reach $209.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $204.88 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $305.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $296.68 million.
Shares of BOK Financial have demonstrated returns of -9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BOKF is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.