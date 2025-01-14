Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group (
Gear Up for Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 144.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.96 billion, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Citizens Financial Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $197.05 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $203.12 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net charge-offs' will reach $190.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $171 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Book value per common share' stands at $50.76. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $47.87 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 65.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 81.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tangible book value per common share' should come in at $32.75. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.91.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' will reach 10.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 8.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.3% in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will likely reach 11.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.8% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Capital Ratio' reaching 13.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual loans and leases' should arrive at $1.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.36 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessed assets' at $1.70 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage banking fees' will reach $48.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>
Citizens Financial Group shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>