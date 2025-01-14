Unlocking Q4 Potential of Regions Financial (RF): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial (
RF Quick Quote RF - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.85 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Regions Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will likely reach 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.
Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' to reach $138.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.99 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Common Equity Tier 1 ratio' at 10.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Non-performing assets' will reach $859.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $823 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 56.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale' of $834.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $808 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 11.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Leverage Ratio' should come in at 9.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.7% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $615.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $580 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.24 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $1.23 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Card and ATM fees' stands at $117.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $127 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>> Regions Financial shares have witnessed a change of -6.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
