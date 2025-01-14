We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
First Watch Posts Q4 Preliminary Results, Same Restaurant Sales Down
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 preliminary results. Following the preliminary results, the company’s shares declined 2% yesterday.
First Watch CEO and president Chris Tomasso said that the company met its fourth-quarter goal of opening 25 new restaurants, including 23 company-owned locations. He also noted that same-restaurant sales and traffic growth for the quarter were at the high end of expectations. Looking ahead to 2025, Tomasso emphasized the company's plans to strengthen its leadership in the Daytime Dining category by leveraging a strong real estate pipeline and the dedication of FWRG’s talented team to drive long-term growth.
FWRG’s Q4 Preliminary Results
FWRG’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 preliminary same-restaurant sales indicate a 0.3% decline year over year. On the other hand, same-restaurant traffic declined 3% in fourth-quarter 2024. For fiscal 2024, preliminary same-restaurant sales indicate 0.5% decline year over year primarily due to a 4% decrease in traffic.
Throughout 2024, a total of 50 new restaurants opened within the system, comprising 43 company-owned restaurants and seven franchise-owned restaurants. However, two restaurants were closed during this period. As of Dec. 29, 2024, First Watch operated a total of 572 restaurants nationwide, including 489 company-owned locations and 83 franchise-owned locations across 29 states.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 3.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.4%.
