Gilat Secures Order of More Than $3M for its Cutting Edge SSPAs

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) has announced that it has secured orders worth more than $3 million from prominent service providers. These orders are for Gilat’s state-of-the-art Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), designed to support Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. Deliveries are scheduled to be completed within the next 12 months. Following the announcement, shares were up 2.3% in the last trading, closing the session at $6.43.
Known for their high efficiency, reliability and performance, Gilat’s SSPAs form a crucial part of its advanced product lineup. With “high-power, lightweight and energy-efficient solutions,” these SSPAs ensure seamless connectivity and peak performance in challenging environments.
Increasing adoption of its solutions reinforces its position as a leader in satellite communication innovation, empowering service providers to enhance their capabilities and address the increasing demand for seamless global connectivity.
Based in Petah Tikva, Israel, GILT is a top provider of satellite-based broadband services, including designing and manufacturing advanced equipment and innovative technology. Gilat’s solutions support a range of applications, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise services, In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting high service standards. Strength in the defense sector also bodes well for Gilat as demand for defense SATCOM solutions grows due to NGSO expansion and geopolitical events.
On Jan. 6, 2025, Gilat received $9 million in orders from leading satellite operators for its SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms. The company’s cutting-edge SkyEdge technology supports applications like maritime, cellular backhaul and enterprise solutions, with delivery set for within the next 12 months.
The company’s strategic acquisitions further strengthen its growth prospects. On Jan 8, 2025, Gilat closed the deal to acquire Stellar Blu Solutions LLC, a U.S.-based provider of advanced SATCOM terminal solutions and satellite connectivity. The company announced the acquisition in June 2024. This move is set to bolster Gilat’s position in the growing In-Flight Connectivity market and enhance its commercial and business aviation space. Additionally, the acquisition is expected to drive growth in adjacent high-end mobility sectors, particularly those well-suited for Electronically Steered Antenna applications.
Increasing orders as well as a sound inorganic expansion strategy well-position Gilat to grab a larger share of the satellite-based broadband services market. This is likely to drive revenues and in turn enhance the stock performance.
Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have soared 38.1% in the past six months compared with the
industry's growth of 16.3%.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) and Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) . IDCC and UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 48.1% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 182.5% in the past year.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 87.2% in the past six months.
