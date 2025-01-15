Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) recently announced that it has strengthened its presence in West Africa by opening its first office in Accra, Ghana. This strategic move highlights the company’s dedication to fostering digital transformation and supporting financial inclusion across the region. This new office is an addition to existing offices in cities like Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg, etc.
Business Services space are Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN Quick Quote COIN - Free Report) , OppFi Inc. ( OPFI Quick Quote OPFI - Free Report) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FI Quick Quote FI - Free Report) . Coinbase and OppFi currently carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Mastercard Strengthens West African Presence With Accra Office Launch
Mastercard Incorporated (MA - Free Report) recently announced that it has strengthened its presence in West Africa by opening its first office in Accra, Ghana. This strategic move highlights the company’s dedication to fostering digital transformation and supporting financial inclusion across the region. This new office is an addition to existing offices in cities like Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg, etc.
This move bodes well for Mastercard as it will enable it to collaborate more effectively with Ghanaian stakeholders, provide tailored solutions, and advance the country’s financial ecosystem. By leveraging its global expertise, Mastercard aims to enhance access to advanced payment technologies, contributing to Ghana’s growing digital economy. This is a time opportune move as Ghana’s economy is growing, with a GDP per capita of $2,238 in 2023, driven by sectors like agriculture, mining, and digital infrastructure.
Mastercard plans to support this growth by investing in local talent, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities that align with the nation’s economic goals. The company has already played a pivotal role in Ghana’s digital transformation through partnerships with fintech innovators and financial institutions. Collaborations with organizations like Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, and emerging players in the fintech space have improved cross-border payment systems and expanded digital services to underserved communities.
Moves like these should enhance its payment volumes in the future. MA’s gross dollar volume registered an increase of 10% year over year worldwide in the third quarter of 2024, while the rest of the world GDV increased 12% year over year.
MA’s Price Performance
Shares of Mastercard have gained 17.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
MA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) , OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) and Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) . Coinbase and OppFi currently carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
