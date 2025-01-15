We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ashford Hospitality Announces Preliminary Q4 2024 Results
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT - Free Report) recently reported its preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, this Dallas, TX-based real estate investment trust (REIT) anticipates reporting an occupancy of around 66%, with average daily rate of nearly $190, resulting in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of approximately $126. This comparable RevPAR shows an estimated year-over-year growth of 3%.
Moreover, comparable RevPAR increased approximately 4.5%, 0.4% and 3.8% for October, November and December 2024, respectively, year over year.
As previously stated, the company will terminate its offering of Series J and Series K non-traded preferred stock on March 31, 2025. Since initiating the offering in 2022, it generated approximately $185 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Series J and Series K non-traded preferred stock. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company has 6,799,638 shares of its Series J non-traded preferred stock outstanding and 601,175 shares of its Series K non-traded preferred stock outstanding.
Per Stephen Zsigray, president and CEO of Ashford Trust, "With strong corporate and group demand, our high-quality, geographically diverse portfolio continues to deliver exceptional results. Our heightened focus on growing ancillary revenue streams under our recently announced GRO AHT initiative is already yielding impressive results, with total hotel revenue increasing approximately 4.4% in the fourth quarter and 6.9% in the month of December. As we continue to execute against our GRO AHT strategy and as we approach the repayment of our corporate strategic financing, we're excited to begin the next chapter for Ashford Trust."
Wrapping Up
Ashford Hospitality focuses on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels. The company’s assets in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market conditions while achieving its financial and operational objectives. AHT is expected to grow in the near term as it continues to execute its GRO AHT initiative to drive outsized EBITDA growth and improve shareholder value.
Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 36.5%, outperforming the industry’s fall of 13.3%.
