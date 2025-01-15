Teladoc Health, Inc. ( TDOC Quick Quote TDOC - Free Report) recently announced a partnership with Amazon to enhance its market reach by joining Amazon's Health Benefits Connector. This collaboration will enable eligible Amazon customers to discover and enroll in Teladoc’s chronic condition management programs, including diabetes, hypertension, pre-diabetes, and weight management.
Teladoc Partners With Amazon to Expand Chronic Care Program Reach
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC - Free Report) recently announced a partnership with Amazon to enhance its market reach by joining Amazon's Health Benefits Connector. This collaboration will enable eligible Amazon customers to discover and enroll in Teladoc’s chronic condition management programs, including diabetes, hypertension, pre-diabetes, and weight management.
This move bodes well for Teladoc Health as it might increase enrollment for its chronic condition programs, which cater to over 1 million active enrollees. It leverages connected devices, personalized coaching, and data-driven insights to drive sustainable behavior change and improve cardiometabolic health. This partnership with Amazon addresses a critical barrier to adoption—awareness—by integrating Teladoc’s solutions into Amazon’s health-focused ecosystem.
TDOC’s total chronic care program enrollment increased 5% year over year in the third quarter of 2024. Rising enrollment from existing and new clients might help push this figure upward in the future. This partnership positions the company to capture a larger share of the digital health market by tapping into Amazon's vast user base. Given that more than half of U.S. adults suffer from at least one chronic disease, the potential for increased enrollment is substantial.
Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector, a rebranded and evolving service, surfaces relevant health benefits to customers during product searches, simplifying the enrollment process. This collaboration bodes well with Teladoc’s strategy of improving access to care while maintaining convenience. Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are expected to witness low to mid-single-digit growth on a year-over-year basis.
TDOC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank
Shares of Teladoc have gained 4.8% in the past six months against the industry’s 11.5% decline. TDOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Cencora, Inc. (COR - Free Report) , Doximity, Inc. (DOCS - Free Report) and Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP - Free Report) . Each of these companies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Cencora’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 8.9%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 8.1% from the corresponding year-ago figures. The consensus estimate for COR’s earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 30 days.
Doximity’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.1%. The consensus estimate for DOCS 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 20% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues indicates growth of 13.4% from the year-ago figure. The consensus estimate for DOCS earnings has moved 0.9% north in the past 60 days.
Medpace Holdings’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.7%. The consensus estimate for MEDP’s 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 34.4%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 11.8% from the corresponding year-ago figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP’s earnings has remained stable in the past 30 days.