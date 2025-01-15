Back to top

Most Interesting New ETFs

2024 was a blockbuster year for the ETF industry with many milestones and records. It was a remarkable year for ETF launches as well, with 750 new products introduced, far ahead the previous all-time annual record set in 2023.

Approximately 75% of the newly launched products are actively managed, many of which employ derivatives-based strategies for high-income generation, defined-outcome or leveraged single-stock exposure.

Tom Lee, known for his ultra-bullish calls on the S&P 500 and Bitcoin, launched the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY - Free Report) ETF. He compared his systematic, theme-based stock-picking process to the basketball free-throw style, which he told Bloomberg may not look the coolest but has the highest chance of success.

Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) are the top holdings in the fund, which has already gathered $678 million within two months of its debut.

Noted economist Nouriel Roubini, nicknamed “Dr. Doom” for his warnings about the 2008 financial crisis is one of the portfolio managers for the Atlas America Fund (USAF - Free Report) . This fund aims to generate stable returns while prioritizing capital preservation.

Roubini expects inflation to rise, and economic growth to slow down due to tariffs and the deportation of migrants proposed by the incoming president.

The first Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT - Free Report) is the first ETF that adheres to Rule 2a-7 that governs U.S. money-market funds that now boast over $7 trillion in assets under management.

Cambria launched the Tax Aware ETF (TAX - Free Report) , which is seeded by individual investors and advisors exchanging separate account investment holdings. This strategy is similar to a 1031 exchange, commonly used to defer capital gains in real estate transactions.

The fund focuses on value and quality shares with low dividend yields to minimize tax impacts. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) are its top holdings currently.

