NUS Q4 Preliminary Revenues Reach Top End of Outlook, Stock Gains 9.8%

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. ( NUS Quick Quote NUS - Free Report) rose 9.8% on Monday as the company stated that its preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 came in at the upper end of its projected range. For the fourth quarter, Nu Skin earlier projected revenues of $410-$445 million, suggesting a 9-16% decline from the previous year’s reported figure.
Last week, Nu Skin’s subsidiary, Rhyz Inc., completed the sale of its Mavely affiliate marketing technology platform to Later for nearly $250 million. The integration of Later and Mavely will provide enhanced capabilities to Nu Skin as it continues to expand its beauty, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem. The transaction also generates additional capital and resources, enabling increased innovation within Nu Skin's core business and further investment in Rhyz companies. This deal highlights the value of Rhyz in fostering and scaling impactful businesses that create synergies across Nu Skin's operations.
The sale of Mavely is a significant win for Nu Skin, as the company achieved a five-times return on its investment in Mavely, which it acquired in 2021. This transaction will help reduce Nu Skin’s debt and support growth in its core business. The proceeds will also be used to enhance shareholder value, particularly through the company's ongoing stock repurchase program.
Is All Rosy for Nu Skin?
The operating environment for Nu Skin's core business remains challenging due to macroeconomic factors and pressures within the direct selling industry. Inflationary pressures, political uncertainty and weak consumer sentiment in key markets are likely to persist into 2025. In addition, NUS’ strong international presence exposes it to the risk of volatile currency movements. Despite efforts to stabilize its business, Nu Skin lacks clear visibility into when its core direct-selling business might return to growth.
The Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company's shares have slumped 33.4% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 29.4%.
