Hologic (HOLX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.20, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
The medical device maker's shares have seen a decrease of 2.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 2.25% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.01, marking a 3.06% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.9% and +3.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hologic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hologic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Hologic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.11, which means Hologic is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.06.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
