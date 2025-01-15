We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
RTX (RTX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
RTX (RTX - Free Report) closed at $119.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 0.31% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RTX in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 4.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.56 billion, up 3.15% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for RTX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, RTX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.73, which means RTX is trading at a premium to the group.
It's also important to note that RTX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.