We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) reached $15.13, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
The shipping company's stock has climbed by 1.2% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 3.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 46.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $299.25 million, indicating a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 17.26% downward. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.08 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that SBLK has a PEG ratio of 4.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.