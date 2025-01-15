We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) closed at $45.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
The the stock of poultry producer has fallen by 11.06% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The upcoming earnings release of Pilgrim's Pride will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.13, marking a 91.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Pilgrim's Pride is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.
We can also see that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.