Dow Inc. (DOW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $40.08, demonstrating a +1.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 1.1% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.30, showcasing a 30.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.48 billion, indicating a 1.37% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.26% decrease. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Dow Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.01 of its industry.
Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
