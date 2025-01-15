We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest trading session, Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) closed at $56.22, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.97% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 6.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.15%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.14 billion, indicating a 11.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $4.74 billion, indicating changes of +12.14% and +11.81%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Copart, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.36. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.36.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.