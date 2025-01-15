Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (
LSPD Quick Quote LSPD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $14.71, indicating a +1.73% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.06, reflecting a 25% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $282.69 million, indicating a 17.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, signifying shifts of +150% and +20.93%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.96, which means Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
in the coming trading sessions.
