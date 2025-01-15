We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ExxonMobil Pushes for Privacy on Offshore CO2 Storage Lease Details
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) has asked the Texas General Land Office (“GLO”) to withhold the terms of its offshore lease agreement for a significant carbon sequestration project in Texas. In a letter dated Jan. 13, ExxonMobil urged the Attorney General of Texas to instruct the GLO to keep the details private, citing the inclusion of proprietary and confidential commercial and financial information under the Texas Public Information Act.
The lease, which ExxonMobil secured in October, covers more than 271,000 acres in Texas state waters for an offshore carbon dioxide (CO2) capture operation. ExxonMobil describes this project as the "largest offshore carbon-dioxide storage lease in the United States," and it is a crucial part of the company’s broader carbon sequestration strategy.
ExxonMobil argued that publicly disclosing specific terms such as dollar amounts and lease lengths could allow competitors to gain insight into its broader strategies and rate structures for its CO2 transportation and storage business. The company emphasized that these details are critical to maintaining its competitive edge in the emerging market for carbon capture, a technology that has gained significant interest from oil and gas companies like Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and TotalEnergies as a tool for reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.
This move follows ExxonMobil’s aggressive pursuit of opportunities in carbon capture, beginning with its 2021 bid for federal land off the Texas coast for CO2 storage and its subsequent success in securing 69 blocks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in 2023. The project marks a pivotal step in ExxonMobil’s efforts to expand its carbon storage capabilities, which are essential to meeting the global emission reduction goals.
As the industry increasingly focuses on carbon capture to mitigate climate change, ExxonMobil's actions reflect the high stakes and competitive dynamics in this sector. With growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, ExxonMobil’s strategy is seen as a critical component of its long-term plans in the energy transition.
