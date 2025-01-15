We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Petrobras Extends Contract for Vessel Safe Zephyrus Until 2027
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) recently solidified its partnership with Prosafe by granting a $109.7 million contract extension for the semi-submersible vessel Safe Zephyrus until September 2027. The vessel, which secured the 954-day contract extension, will provide safety and maintenance support to Petrobras off the coast of Brazil.
PBR’s Continued Collaboration With Prosafe
Prosafe’s initial journey with Petrobras started in 2022 after it secured a $73 million contract in Brazil to accommodate its vessel Safe Zephyrus for 650 days.
Prosafe’s position in the market can be validated by extending the contract that it recently secured from Petrobras for 954 days. Prosafe’s vessel Safe Zephyrushas been performing extremely well in providing safety and maintenance within the Buzios business unit of Petrobras.
How Will the Contract Extension Improve PBR’s Efficiency?
The contract extension, which allows the vessel to remain at work till September 2027, will increase the fuel allowance from 20 cubic meters to 25 cubic meters per day through the extension period, with a total value of about $109.7 million, reflecting its enhanced operational demands. Originally slated to conclude in February 2025, the contract now emphasizes Brazil’s growing need for high-specification offshore units.
An Insight Into Semi-Submersible Vessel Safe Zephyrus
The semi-submersible vesselSafe Zephyrus was built in 2016 at Jurong Shipyard in Singapore. It features advanced technologies like the GVA 3000E design, the DP3 system and a 12-point wire mooring arrangement. With accommodation for 450 offshore workers in single cabins, expansive deck space and two 50-tonne cranes, the vessel is well equipped to handle demanding offshore operations.
