We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kratos Defense Secures $100M Contract for Hypersonic System Program
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS - Free Report) recently secured a contract for hypersonic system program, with a potential total value of approximately $100 million. Per the contract, Kratos will provide engineering, systems and hardware support. The work related to this contract will be carried out in Kratos’ secure fabrication, manufacturing and system integration facilities.
KTOS’ Growth Prospects in Hypersonic Market
Rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have driven nations across the globe to focus more on national security, particularly in strengthening hypersonic systems. This growth is driven by increased investments in hypersonic glide vehicles, cruise missiles and spaceplanes, supported by advancements in propulsion systems and new aerospace designs. The rising challenges of modern warfare, along with the need for faster response times and greater accuracy, highlight the importance of hypersonic technology in strengthening global defense systems.
This is likely to have prompted the BIS Research firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% for the global hypersonic market during the 2024-2034 time period.
This should benefit Kratos, an established player in the hypersonic systems market. The company is known for creating fast and cost-effective solutions, including jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft and launch systems. By using proven technologies and efficient production methods, Kratos ensures quicker delivery and lower costs. Its focus on innovative and scalable solutions makes it a trusted partner for governments and major defense companies.
Prospects of Other Defense Companies
Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the benefits of the expanding hypersonic market have been discussed below.
RTX Corporation (RTX - Free Report) : RTX plays a critical role in the hypersonic market by leveraging its extensive experience to deliver advanced offensive and defensive systems. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions, including innovations in heat management, propulsion and sensing technologies, ensuring these systems remain effective against evolving threats.
The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT - Free Report) : Lockheed Martin has more than six decades of experience working with hypersonic technology. The company focuses on developing and implementing cutting-edge hypersonic systems critical for national defense, supported by its expertise in missile technology, advanced materials and integrated deterrence strategies.
The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.1%.
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC - Free Report) : Northrop Grumman has been working on hypersonic technology for more than eight decades. The company has years of experience in designing, building and assembling rocket motors for the Pentagon and its allies. They have also developed advanced propellant formulas, making them a key player in hypersonic innovation.
The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3.4%.
KTOS Stock’s Price Movement
Shares of KTOS have gained 27.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
KTOS’ Zacks Rank
KTOS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.