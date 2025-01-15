See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JPMorgan US Equity L (JMUEX) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price US Large-Cap Core Adv (PAULX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JPMorgan US Equity L (JMUEX) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price US Large-Cap Core Adv (PAULX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Advisor Series Small Cap(FSSFX - Free Report) has a 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSSFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.98% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund L(JMUEX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JMUEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.86% over the last five years, JMUEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price US Large-Cap Core Adviser(PAULX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. PAULX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.84% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.