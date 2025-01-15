Back to top

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Series Small Cap

(FSSFX - Free Report) has a 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSSFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.98% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund L

(JMUEX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JMUEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.86% over the last five years, JMUEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price US Large-Cap Core Adviser

(PAULX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. PAULX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.84% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


