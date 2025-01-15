Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Invesco Growth and Income R5

(ACGQX - Free Report) has a 0.5% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. ACGQX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.47% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio A

(IPEAX - Free Report) : 1.26% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. IPEAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11% over the last five years, IPEAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Ivy Large Cap Growth A

(WLGAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 16.23%. WLGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


