Jacobs Boosts Backlog With NTA's BusConnects Dublin Program Win

Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J Quick Quote J - Free Report) has been selected by Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) to offer Client Partner delivery services for BusConnects Dublin. The BusConnects Dublin, under the Core Bus Corridors Infrastructure Works Program, is a critically crafted 10-year initiative. It comprises 12 core bus corridors planned to substantially upgrade walking, cycling and bus infrastructure in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area while addressing climate change. The primary aim of this developmental program is to support safe and sustainable transport while providing greater certainty on arrival times to destinations and also reducing public transport journey times. The Dublin project will serve as a blueprint for NTA’s future BusConnects programs in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway. J stock inched up 0.7% during the trading session and 0.4% in the after-hours on Tuesday. Jacobs' Work Scope
Leading a locally driven team comprising the development consultancy Arup, along with sub-consultants SYSTRA and Chandler KBS, Jacobs will ensure multi-disciplinary and major program management capability. This duly crafted team with Jacobs will support NTA in overseeing the sustainable delivery of approximately 230 kilometers of continuous bus priority corridors and approximately 200 kilometers of cycle paths and improved pedestrian facilities.
Per Jacobs’ executive vice president, Kate Kenny, “Building on our long-term relationship with the NTA, we bring diverse experience from critical transportation infrastructure projects in Ireland and globally to support this program.” Growing Backlog Driving Jacobs’ Prospects
Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences.
The aforementioned statement is supported by the company’s ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 end, it reported a backlog of $21.85 billion, up 22.5% from $17.84 billion on a year-over-year basis. The uptrend was primarily driven by new business awards in its Americas business. With strong new sales and potential business prospects, the company expects a positive outlook for many industry groups and sectors in which its clients operate. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this professional, technical and construction services provider have lost 1.5% in the past month compared with the Zacks
Technology Services industry’s 13.4% decline. The company is hurting from ongoing inflationary pressures of labor, materials and restructuring expenses, along with unfavorable foreign currency translation and current market uncertainties. However, Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security, along with a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments in the upcoming period. J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector. Sezzle, Inc. ( SEZL Quick Quote SEZL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here SEZL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 193.2%, on average. The stock has soared 1,024.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 33.2% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Duolingo, Inc. ( DUOL Quick Quote DUOL - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DUOL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.1%, on average. The stock has gained 48.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 29.6% and 50.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. AppLovin Corporation ( APP Quick Quote APP - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average. The stock has hiked 688.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 23.5% and 50.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
