Here's Why You Should Add ALGT Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Allegiant’s (ALGT - Free Report) efforts to expand its global reach are commendable. The company’s proactive initiatives to boost its top line are also encouraging. Due to these tailwinds, ALGT shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.
Factors Favoring ALGT Stock
Robust Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 91.6% over the past six months, surpassing the industry’s 39.2% fall.
Northward Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been revised upward by 185.3% over the past 60 days for the fourth quarter of 2024. For 2024 and 2025, the consensus mark for earnings per share has moved 138.5% and 11.3% north in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.
Solid Zacks Rank: ALGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which Allegiant belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26 (out of 250). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 10% of Zacks Industries.Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.
A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Hence, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: Allegiant has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 57.4%.
GrowthFactors: Allegiant Travel's significant expansion of 44 new nonstop routes is a strategic move to cater to the growing demand for affordable and convenient air travel. By adding new cities like Gulf Shores, Colorado Springs and Columbia and introducing new airports to its network, Allegiant is positioning itself to serve popular vacation destinations and underserved markets.
Offering one-way fares as low as $39 highlights its commitment to affordability, which resonates with budget-conscious travelers. Moreover, expanding service during peak leisure periods, like holidays and school breaks, aligns with Allegiant’s business model of targeting leisure travelers. This move is likely to boost its market presence and appeal to more customers looking for cost-effective travel options.
ALGT’s revenue initiatives are progressing well. The third bundled product offering has returned to pre-Navitaire take rates, generating an additional $1 in ancillary revenue per passenger. The company is also on track to retrofit more than 50 aircraft with the Allegiant Extra premium product, adding $3 in ancillary revenue per passenger. Moreover, the Allegiant Allways Visa card is outperforming expectations, with total bank remuneration expected to exceed $140 million in 2024, with continued growth anticipated in 2025.
