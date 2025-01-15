We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Howmet Aerospace Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds
The strongest driver of Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s (HWM - Free Report) business at the moment is the commercial aerospace market. The strength in air travel continues, with wide-body aircraft demand picking up, supporting continued OEM spending. Increased usage of aircraft has been driving demand for parts and products that the company provides, which has been again driving its sales. Revenues from the commercial aerospace market increased 17% year over year in the third quarter of 2024, constituting more than 50% of its business.
The defense side of the aerospace industry has also been witnessing positive momentum, cushioned by steady government support. The company has been witnessing robust orders for engine spares for the F-35 program and spares and new builds for legacy fighters. Solid U.S budgetary provisions for the defense sector set the stage for HWM to focus on its business to win more contracts, which is likely to boost its top line.
The company’s sound liquidity position supports its shareholder-friendly policies. Exiting the third quarter, Howmet Aerospace’s cash equivalents and receivables totaled $1.23 billion compared with its short-term maturities of $1 million. Also, in the first nine months of 2024, it paid dividends worth $76 million and repurchased shares for $310 million.
In July 2024, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 60% to 8 cents per share. In the same month, its board also approved an increase in the share repurchase program by $2 billion to $2.487 billion of its common stock.
HWM’s Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 114.6% against the industry’s decline of 6.3%.
Despite the positives, softness in the commercial transportation market has been a major concern for the company. In third-quarter 2024, revenues from the commercial transportation market declined 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects demand in the commercial transportation markets served by the Forged Wheels segment to decline in the near term due to lower OEM builds.
The escalating costs and expenses also pose a threat to HWM’s bottom line. For instance, in 2023, its cost of goods sold jumped 16.3% year over year while selling, general, administrative and other expenses increased 15.6%. The trend continued in the first nine months of 2024, with the cost of goods sold increasing 8.1% and selling, general and administrative expenses rising 8%, primarily due to an increase in employment costs.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has been stable.
Leidos Holdings, Inc (LDOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LDOS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.9%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ 2024 earnings has increased 2.9%.
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for its fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 0.1%.