We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TGTX Announces 2024 Preliminary Results, 2025 Goals, Shares Rise
TG Therapeutics (TGTX - Free Report) announced preliminary net product revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 for its marketed drug, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), which exceeded the company’s initial expectations.
TGTX also provided its guidance for 2025 and outlined some expected milestones related to Briumvi label expansion studies and other pipeline candidates for 2025.
Briumvi is approved for the treatment of certain adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).
In the past year, shares of TG Therapeutics have rallied 96.2% against the industry’s decline of 14.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
TGTX's Preliminary Results for 2024
Preliminary net product revenues from Briumvi sales were $103.6 million in the fourth quarter and $310 million in full-year 2024.
Full-year preliminary Briumvi sales exceeded the guidance of $300-$305 million, provided with the third-quarter 2024 earnings release in November.
Shares of the company were up 7.5% following the news announcement on Jan. 14 as this seemed to impress investors.
TG Therapeutics had cash worth $310 million at the end of 2024.
TGTX's 2025 Guidance & Pipeline Goals
The company expects to record worldwide revenues of around $540 million in 2025, including net product revenues of approximately $525 million from Briumvi sales in the United States.
TGTX also expects operating expenses of around $300 million for 2025.
TG Therapeutics is developing a self-administered subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi for treating patients with RMS. A pivotal program on the same is expected to begin in 2025.
The FDA cleared the investigational new drug application (IND) for TGTX’s other pipeline candidate, azercabtagene zapreleucel (azer-cel), for the treatment of progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2024.
Enrollment of participants in the phase I study on azer-cel in progressive MS is anticipated to begin in 2025.
TGTX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
TG Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR - Free Report) , CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX - Free Report) and Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.72 to $1.48 for 2025. In the past year, shares of VYGR have plunged 33%.
VYGR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 120.87%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from 46 cents to 35 cents for 2025. In the past year, shares of CTMX have plunged 49.5%.
CTMX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 115.70%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.88 to $1.84 for 2025. In the past year, shares of CSTL have surged 31.5%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.