We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling United (UAL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 50.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.39 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 8.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some United metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' should arrive at $13.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' reaching $862.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- Cargo' to reach $415.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' stands at 82.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' should come in at 18.31 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.48 cents.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing)' of 12.66 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.28 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Average aircraft fuel price per gallon' will reach $2.49. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.13.
The average prediction of analysts places 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' at 78.36 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73.73 billion.
Analysts expect 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' to come in at 16.67 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.85 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' will likely reach 64.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.67 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Fuel gallons consumed' will reach 1,122.32 MGal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,059 MGal.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average yield per RPM' will reach 20.08 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.47 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for United here>>>
Over the past month, shares of United have returned +13.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Currently, UAL carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>