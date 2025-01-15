We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to 3M (MMM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that 3M (MMM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 31.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.79 billion, declining 27.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some 3M metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Safety and Industrial' of $2.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Consumer' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Transportation and Electronics' stands at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
Analysts expect 'Operating Income (non-GAAP measures)- Consumer' to come in at $217.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $221 million.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Income (non-GAAP measures)- Transportation and Electronics' to reach $389.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $370 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (non-GAAP measures)- Safety and Industrial' will reach $570.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $524 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for 3M here>>>
3M shares have witnessed a change of +7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MMM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>