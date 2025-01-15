We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $55.05 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Great Southern Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency ratio' at 63.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 70.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Total Non Interest Income' to come in at $6.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.56 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $48.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Great Southern Bancorp here
Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GSBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.