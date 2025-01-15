We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to D.R. Horton (DHI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.5%. Revenues are expected to be $7.13 billion, down 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some D.R. Horton metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding' should arrive at $6.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Financial Services' should come in at $180.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental' to come in at $207.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $6.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' to reach $521.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' will reach $858.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' will reach $974.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' reaching $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Homes Closed' at 17,963. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,340 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales order - Homes sold' will likely reach 18,485. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,069.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average selling price - Homes closed' of $375.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $376.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average selling price - Sales order backlog' stands at $390.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $389.70 million.
