Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Countdown to Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, indicating a decline of 12.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.21 billion, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fifth Third Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Book value per share' reaching $28.92. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.04.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' at 56.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tangible book value per share (including AOCI)' to reach $21.34. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.64.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $197.01 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $198.17 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Return on average common equity' should come in at 12.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'CET1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 10.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage Ratio' of 9.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio' stands at 12.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.6%.

Analysts expect 'Total Nonperforming Assets' to come in at $776.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $689 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Tangible common equity (including AOCI)' will reach 6.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases' will reach $705.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $649 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total risk-based Capital Ratio' will reach 14.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.7% in the same quarter last year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Fifth Third Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FITB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview