Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 19.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.33 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Interactive Brokers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Statistics - Total Accounts' will reach 3.2 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.56 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average interest-earning assets' stands at $138.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order' should come in at $2.81. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.19.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customer Statistics - Customer Equity' reaching 546.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 426 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other fees and services' will likely reach $63.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commissions' should arrive at $456.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $348 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Total net interest income' will reach $822.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $730 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Interest income' will reach $1.77 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Interactive Brokers have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IBKR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>