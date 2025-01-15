RDCM's RADCOM ACE Chosen by Norlys to Monitor its Networks in Denmark

RADCOM Ltd. ( RDCM Quick Quote RDCM - Free Report) has signed a new multi-year agreement with Norlys, the owner of Telia Denmark, to provide advanced network monitoring solutions. Norlys will use RADCOM ACE to oversee customer experiences across its 5G and 4G networks in Denmark.
The RADCOM ACE platform offers end-to-end network monitoring — from the radio access network (RAN) to the core. This vendor-agnostic solution will provide Norlys with valuable insights, allowing engineers to optimize network performance and ensure top-notch service quality. With its unified interface, Norlys can “efficiently monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot network performance” to deliver an exceptional customer experience.
Following Norlys' recent acquisition of Telia Denmark in April 2024, the company is focused on disrupting the mobile market by delivering cutting-edge services and ensuring the best network quality. Norlys stated that its partnership with Radcom supports its goal of providing a superior mobile experience to customers.
RADCOM’s automated platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to simplify performance monitoring and management, enabling Norlys to address issues swiftly, optimize resources and proactively uphold service quality. Additionally, the system’s seamless integration with other tools will enhance customer satisfaction while keeping costs under control. Additionally, its advanced RAN analysis offers real-time insights, helping identify user experience issues accurately and reflecting subscribers' true experiences.
RDCM’s 5G and AI Innovation Signal Promising Growth
RADCOM continues to lead in 5G and AI innovation, with its RADCOM ACE platform addressing operator challenges in 5G standalone deployments and cloud migration. The integration of AI-driven solutions enhances operational efficiency, helping operators reduce costs and improve network performance. The acquisition of Continual in 2023 has proven successful, contributing to revenues and opening new sales opportunities.
During the third quarter, RDCM released several product enhancements aligned with 5G trends. A significant highlight of the quarter was securing a “seven-figure multi-year contract with the North American operator” for advanced 5G mobility experience analytics, demonstrating the company’s strong market presence and technological edge. With strong relationships with strategic customers like AT&T, DISH and Rakuten Mobile, and a focus on automated, cloud-based solutions, RADCOM is well-positioned for continued growth, market share expansion and increased profitability heading into 2025.
In the third quarter, RADCOM achieved record quarterly revenues of $15.8 million. Driven by healthy momentum, RDCM has raised its revenue guidance for full-year 2024 to $59-$62 million from the previous guidance of $58-$61 million. This reflects the company’s confidence in its ability to achieve a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and increased profitability.
RDCM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
RADCOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 35.3% in the past six months compared with the
industry's growth of 24.6%.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) . UI and IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 126.8% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 44.2% in the past six months.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 66.7% in the past six months.
