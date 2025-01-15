Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 15, 2025

  • Shares of KB Home (KBH - Free Report) grew 4.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) slid 2.1% after reporting that their annual deliveries had dropped to their lowest level since the pandemic.
  • Shares of Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) rose 1.5% on the energy sector continuing to rise.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) slid 1.7% on healthcare missing out in the session.

