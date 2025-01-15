Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.85 billion, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion, representing a surprise of +3.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Bank of New York Mellon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $357.77 billion versus $356.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE Basis): 1.3% versus 1.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 5.7% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach): 13.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14%.
  • Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total revenue: $1.67 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
  • Revenue- Securities Services- Total fee and other revenue: $1.64 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Revenue- Securities Services- Net interest income: $681 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $611.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenue- Securities Services- Total revenue: $2.32 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Revenue- Investment and Wealth Management- Total revenue: $873 million compared to the $855.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total fee and other revenue: $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Revenue- Investment and Wealth Management- Net interest income: $47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Revenue- Investment and Wealth Management- Total fee and other revenue: $826 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $810.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Bank of New York Mellon here>>>

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise