BlackRock Finance (BLK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, BlackRock Finance (BLK - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.68 billion, up 22.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.93, compared to $9.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.56 billion, representing a surprise of +2.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BlackRock Finance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net inflows: $281.42 billion versus $157.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management: $80.75 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66 billion.
  • Assets under management - Cash management: $920.66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $890.25 billion.
  • Total Assets Under Management: $11,551.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11,860.03 billion.
  • Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees: $451 million versus $383 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45% change.
  • Revenue- Advisory and other revenue: $59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.8%.
  • Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: $4.42 billion versus $4.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.
  • Revenue- Distribution fees: $322 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $337.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Revenue- Technology services revenue: $428 million versus $418.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term: $4.12 billion versus $4.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.
  • Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal: $950 million compared to the $971.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
  • Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.
Shares of BlackRock Finance have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

