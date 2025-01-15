Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Unity Bancorp (UNTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $28.41 million, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.02 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Unity Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 4.4% versus 4.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 44.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 44.3%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $26.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Unity Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Unity Bancorp have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise