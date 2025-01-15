We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4 Earnings
Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) reported $20.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the EPS surprise was +5.97%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $1,756.36 billion versus $1,754.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis: 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
- Return on assets (ROA) - Financial Ratios: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total loans (annualized): 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios: 11.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.9%.
- Book value per common share: $48.85 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.65.
- Total nonperforming assets: $7.94 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.66 billion.
- Efficiency Ratio: 66% versus 65.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net loan charge-offs: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total nonaccrual loans: $7.73 billion versus $8.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans: 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach: 12.4% compared to the 11.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Wells Fargo have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.