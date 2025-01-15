Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Citigroup (C) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Citigroup (C - Free Report) reported $19.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 2.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 68.3%.
  • Book value per common share: $101.62 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $102.37.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $2,260.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,282.52 billion.
  • Markets Revenues, net of interest expense: $4.58 billion versus $4.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Services Revenues- Total non-interest revenue: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total: $3.48 billion versus $3.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets: $1.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $954.14 million.
  • Corporate/ALL Other Managed Basis Revenues- Total non-interest revenue: $168 million compared to the $358.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Banking Revenues- Total non-interest revenue: $720 million compared to the $964.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • US Personal Banking (USPB) Revenues- Total non-interest revenue: -$249 million versus -$212.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth Revenues- Total non-interest revenue: $756 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $813.62 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Citigroup here>>>

Shares of Citigroup have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise