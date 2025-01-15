We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BlackRock's Q4 Earnings Top on AUM Growth, Higher Revenues, Stock Up
BlackRock’s (BLK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $11.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.44. The figure reflects a rise of 23.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of BLK are trending almost 2.8% higher in the pre-market trading session today on the back of solid improvement in assets under management (AUM) balance, which drove the quarterly performance.
The results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth and touched the $11.55 trillion mark driven by net inflows, partially offset by market depreciation and negative forex impact. However, higher expenses and lower non-operating income acted as a headwind.
Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.67 billion, increasing 21.5% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected the metric to be $1.65 billion.
For 2024, adjusted earnings per share of $43.61 climbed 15.5% on a year-over-year basis and beat the consensus estimate of $43.02. Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $6.36 billion, up 15.8%.
On Oct. 1, 2024, BlackRock completed the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, contributing $69.88 billion to AUM.
BLK’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Revenues (on a GAAP basis) in the quarter were $5.7 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.6 billion. The figure also increased 22.6% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all revenue components.
For 2024, revenues (GAAP basis) rose 14.3% to $20.41 billion. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $20.31 billion.
Total expenses amounted to $3.60 billion, up 18.3%. The uptick was due to a rise in all cost components except for restructuring charges. Our estimate for the metric was $3.39 billion.
Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $28 million, declining 91.8%. Our estimate for non-operating income was $296.1 million.
BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $2.33 billion, climbing 35.5% from the prior-year quarter.
BlackRock’s AUM Balance Up
As of Dec. 31, 2024, AUM totaled $11.55 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 15.4%. Our estimate for AUM was $11.75 trillion. The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $200.7 billion in the reported quarter.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the average AUM of $11.56 trillion rose 23.1% year over year. We had projected the average AUM to be $11.61 trillion.
BLK’s Share Repurchases
BlackRock repurchased shares worth $1.6 billion in 2024.
Our View on BlackRock
BLK’s continued efforts to diversify its offerings and improve its revenue mix are expected to support its financials. The acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners and the planned buyouts of Preqin and HPS Investments are expected to bolster the company’s position as a global asset manager.
BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
