We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bragg Gaming Expands Partnership With Caesars to Boost Growth
Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG - Free Report) has taken its longstanding collaboration with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) to new heights, announcing a comprehensive content and technology partnership for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The deal marks a significant step forward as Bragg Gaming transitions from being merely a content supplier to a core technology partner for Caesars.
This expanded alliance is set to accelerate Bragg Gaming's growth in North America, with expectations of double-digit increases in both revenue and profitability in 2025. The agreement will also boost Bragg Gaming’s exclusive content revenue, fostering a balanced and margin-enhancing product mix. Bragg Gaming's advanced Remote Gaming Server will be licensed to Caesars, while additional platforms like Bragg HUB and Fuze will enhance the player experience with features such as AI-driven game recommendations and engaging bonuses.
In the first phase of this partnership, Bragg Gaming will collaborate with Caesars’ newly formed in-house game studio to develop exclusive online casino games for Caesars' digital platforms, including Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. This collaboration will also enable Caesars to leverage Bragg Gaming's technology to launch and manage its proprietary game titles, elevating its competitive edge.
The companies have already experienced success in their collaboration, with Bragg Gaming having previously developed exclusive games like Lady Luck Casino Egyptian Magic and Boardwalk Slots Bankers & Cash for Caesars. With this enhanced partnership, Bragg Gaming and Caesars aim to redefine the iGaming landscape and further solidify their strategic relationship.
BRAG’s Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 5.6% in the past month against the Zacks Gaming industry’s 5.6% decline. Given the robust progress in new and existing markets regarding online gaming, Bragg Gaming remains bullish on the opportunities ahead as the trend of iGaming regulation continues globally. The company is diligently focusing on transforming itself into a content-focused iGaming solutions provider across expanding North American and European markets.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BRAG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BRAG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The stock has surged 21.3% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIND’s 2025 earnings indicates growth of 93.1% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 50.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.