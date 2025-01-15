Back to top

Here's Why You Should Retain Robert Half Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Robert Half Inc.’s (RHI - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary, Protiviti, has witnessed a consistent rise in revenues in the past quarters, boosting the company’s top line. RHI is popular among dividend-seeking investors. A strong liquidity position makes it appealing. Meanwhile, the company operates in a highly competitive environment, and declining EBITDA suggests weak operational performance.

The stock has gained 5.6% in the past six months against the 8.2% decline of the industry it belongs to. It has also outperformed 4.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Factors That Auger Well for RHI’s Success

Protiviti is in great shape, offering risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. With a focus on technology consulting, cloud computing and digital transformation, Protiviti is well-positioned in the market, resulting in double-digit margin and revenue performance.

In the first quarter of 2024, Protiviti’s revenues rose marginally, and the same grew 4.8% and 5.1% in the second and third quarters, respectively. It was driven by the rise in billable hours worked by consultants on client engagements and average hourly bill rates. We anticipate its revenues to rise 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Robert Half puts consistent efforts into rewarding its shareholders through consistent dividend payments. The consistency has persisted despite fluctuations in RHI’s cash position, underscoring its dedication to creating long-term value for investors. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the company returned $170.61 million, $189.29 million and $205.91 million in dividends, respectively.

RHI repurchased shares worth $287.74 million, $319.9 million and $254.63 million in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. These moves instill confidence among shareholders and establish the company’s commitment to return value to its shareholders.

Robert Half’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) in the third quarter of 2024 was 1.72, which was higher than the industry average of 1.46. Despite a 5.5% decline from the year-ago quarter due to a fall in cash and cash equivalents, a current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company might be able to pay off short-term debt efficiently.

Risks Faced by Robert Half

In the first quarter of 2024, EBITDA decreased 60% year over year. The same declined 29.8% and 50% in the second and third quarters, respectively. The decline in the metric suggests a weak operational performance. We anticipate EBITDA to mark a 7.2% fall in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an overall decline of 40.2% in 2024.

The staffing business is competitive, and Robert Half is pressured by the intense competition to continually innovate and differentiate its offerings while managing its costs. The need to invest in technology and talent to stay ahead of rivals strains the company’s resources, increasing difficulty in balancing growth and profitability.

