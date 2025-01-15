We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why You Should Retain Robert Half Stock in Your Portfolio Now
Robert Half Inc.’s (RHI - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary, Protiviti, has witnessed a consistent rise in revenues in the past quarters, boosting the company’s top line. RHI is popular among dividend-seeking investors. A strong liquidity position makes it appealing. Meanwhile, the company operates in a highly competitive environment, and declining EBITDA suggests weak operational performance.
The stock has gained 5.6% in the past six months against the 8.2% decline of the industry it belongs to. It has also outperformed 4.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Factors That Auger Well for RHI’s Success
Protiviti is in great shape, offering risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. With a focus on technology consulting, cloud computing and digital transformation, Protiviti is well-positioned in the market, resulting in double-digit margin and revenue performance.
In the first quarter of 2024, Protiviti’s revenues rose marginally, and the same grew 4.8% and 5.1% in the second and third quarters, respectively. It was driven by the rise in billable hours worked by consultants on client engagements and average hourly bill rates. We anticipate its revenues to rise 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Robert Half puts consistent efforts into rewarding its shareholders through consistent dividend payments. The consistency has persisted despite fluctuations in RHI’s cash position, underscoring its dedication to creating long-term value for investors. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the company returned $170.61 million, $189.29 million and $205.91 million in dividends, respectively.
RHI repurchased shares worth $287.74 million, $319.9 million and $254.63 million in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. These moves instill confidence among shareholders and establish the company’s commitment to return value to its shareholders.
Robert Half’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) in the third quarter of 2024 was 1.72, which was higher than the industry average of 1.46. Despite a 5.5% decline from the year-ago quarter due to a fall in cash and cash equivalents, a current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company might be able to pay off short-term debt efficiently.
Risks Faced by Robert Half
In the first quarter of 2024, EBITDA decreased 60% year over year. The same declined 29.8% and 50% in the second and third quarters, respectively. The decline in the metric suggests a weak operational performance. We anticipate EBITDA to mark a 7.2% fall in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an overall decline of 40.2% in 2024.
The staffing business is competitive, and Robert Half is pressured by the intense competition to continually innovate and differentiate its offerings while managing its costs. The need to invest in technology and talent to stay ahead of rivals strains the company’s resources, increasing difficulty in balancing growth and profitability.
RHI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Robert Half carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Fiserv (FI - Free Report) and Paychex (PAYX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Fiserv has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.9%. FI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.
Paychex has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.3%. PAYX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.