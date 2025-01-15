We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Teradyne is a Must-Buy Stock for Growth Oriented Investors
Teradyne (TER - Free Report) shares have returned 27.1% over the trailing 12-month period, and prospects in 2025 are strongly driven by the company's solid position in Robotics and a rich partner base.
Teradyne shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which declined 28.7% over the trailing 12-month period.
TER has also outperformed both ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) in traditional industrial robotics and Omron (OMRNY - Free Report) in autonomous mobile robots, solidifying its leadership across the robotics industry.
While ABBNY shares have rallied 27.7%, OMRNY shares have plunged 35.8% over the trailing 12-month period.
Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Teradyne Drives Robotics Growth With AI and Key Partnership
Teradyne is strengthening its robotics position by leveraging its diverse portfolio and focusing on automation through partnerships and technological integration.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported 8% year-to-date growth in Robotics, outperforming its peers in the industrial automation market, which saw declines averaging more than 10%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to Teradyne’s continuous focus on adapting to changing market demands, particularly in the robotics sector.
Despite a tough industrial macro environment, Teradyne outperformed its industrial automation peers, with growth in key areas like UR (Universal Robots) and MiR (Mobile Industrial Robots).
This outperformance was driven by new product launches, such as Universal Robots heavy-payload robots and MiR1200 Pallet Jack, powered by AI and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) technology. These product developments helped maintain growth even in difficult conditions.
Teradyne also collaborated with NVIDIA to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its automation solutions. TER’s collaboration with NVIDIA brings new AI capabilities to automation, enhancing UR’s cobots with faster path planning and introducing MiR’s AI-powered Pallet Jack for precise autonomous pallet handling.
Further expanding its portfolio in the robotics sector, Teradyne launched UR’s AI Accelerator in October 2024, a hardware and software toolkit designed to accelerate AI-driven robotics adoption. This toolkit provides enhanced computational power and seamless integration, reinforcing Teradyne’s leadership in the field and solidifying its commitment to pushing the boundaries of robotics innovation.
TER’s Earnings Estimates Show Upward Movement
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.72%.
The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $4.11 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days and indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.83%.
TER’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.20%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Why TER is a Strong Buy Stock
Teradyne’s robust and diversified portfolio is contributing to its growth prospects continuously and driving top-line growth.
Additionally, growth in the Robotics business, driven by AI-powered automation solutions and new product innovations, will further support Teradyne’s strong market position.
TER stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.