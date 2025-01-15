See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Cummins (CMI) and Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he is doing a different style video as he looks at two stocks from Columbus. One is from Columbus Indiana, and the other is from Columbus Ohio, the home of THE Ohio State Buckeyes.
Cummins (CMI - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it has an C for Growth and a B for Value. This is the company that makes all kinds of engines. This company is located in Columbus Indiana, which happens to be the home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In this special edition of Zacks Rank Buy, the company is highlighted just because of its location.
Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a C for Growth and a B for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The company is a popular retailer and is based on Columbus Ohio, the same city that is home to THE Ohio State Buckeyes. You have to love anything that comes out of the great state of Ohio – and Brian confirms that he was born in one of the best places on Earth.
Make sure you join Brian in rooting for his Ohio State Buckeyes when they play for the National Championship on January 20, 2025.
Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.