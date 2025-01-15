Buy 5 Robotics Stocks With Solid Price Upside

Key Takeaways Robotics stocks are poised for strong growth thanks to advances in AI and rising automation demand. Still, robotics stocks face risks that include high R&D costs, regulatory challenges and market volatility. Robotics stocks that have strong earnings and revenue growth potential for 2025 include TDY, ADSK and PATH.
Robotics companies are at the forefront of innovation, driving efficiency and productivity across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. The global robotics market is poised for significant growth, fueled by technological breakthroughs, rising demand for automation and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
This potential for high growth promises substantial returns to investors. Also, robotics can address labor shortages and enhance precision in tasks, thereby reducing operational costs and improving quality. This space includes companies that integrate hardware, software and AI to build intelligent machines capable of performing complex tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously.
At this stage, we recommend five robotics stocks for investment. These stocks have strong upside potential in the short-term with a favorable Zacks Rank. These are:
Teledyne Technologies Inc. ( TDY Quick Quote TDY - Free Report) , Autodesk Inc. ( ADSK Quick Quote ADSK - Free Report) , UiPath Inc. ( PATH Quick Quote PATH - Free Report) , QUALCOMM Inc. ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) and Samsara Inc. ( IOT Quick Quote IOT - Free Report) . Pros and Cons of Robotics Application
Despite the space’s rapid growth and transformative potential, the investment landscape is not without risks. Robotics technology is still evolving, and companies in this space often face high research and development costs with no guaranteed success. Regulatory challenges, market volatility, concerns about job displacement and data privacy, along with the societal impact of automation further add to the uncertainty.
Buy 5 Robotics Stocks With Solid Upside Potential
These robotics stocks have strong earnings and revenue growth potential for 2025. Moreover, they have seen positive earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the last 60 days. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Zacks Rank #2 Teledyne Technologies’ growth prospects remain solid, backed by the encouraging U.S. defense spending provisions and solid projections for commercial air travel. TDY holds a strong solvency position, at least in the near term.
Increasing global geopolitical instability, particularly with intensifying hostilities in the Middle East and long-running unrest concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, boosts order flows for TDY. The company also gains substantially from strategic acquisitions like Adimec.
Impressive Price Upside Potential for TDY Stock
Teledyne Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.6% and 11.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.01% over the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 17.6% from the last closing price of $465.93. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $500 to $585. This indicates a maximum upside of 25.6% and no downside. Autodesk Inc.
Zacks Rank #2 Autodesk is benefiting new business growth, steady subscription renewal rates and strong competitive performance. Higher demand for ADSK’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites are driving the company’s revenues.
The rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and the success of the maintenance of the subscription program bode well for the growth of the company. ADSK’s top-line growth is expected to remain strong, thanks to solid demand for its AEC, AutoCAD and manufacturing product families.
Attractive Price Upside Potential for ADSK Shares
Autodesk has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.9% and 11.2%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.4% over the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 17.4% from the last closing price of $286.87. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $275 to $380. This indicates a maximum upside of 32.4% and a downside of 4.2%. UiPath Inc.
Zacks Rank #1 UiPath provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. PATH offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
The PATH platform's embedded AI, ML (machine learning), and NLP (Natural Language Processing) capabilities improve decisioning and information processing. PATH introduced new generative AI features, including specialized LLMs (Large Language Model) such as DocPATH and CommPATH, and Context Grounding, to enhance automated AI models for specific business needs.
Excellent Price Upside Potential for PATH Stock
UiPath has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11% and 3.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.7% over the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 20.3% from the last closing price of $13.28. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $12 to $19. This indicates a maximum upside of 43.1% and a downside of 9.6%. QUALCOMM Inc.
Zacks Rank #2 QUALCOMM is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge. With the accelerated rollout of 5G technology, QCOM is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile.
QCOM formed a strategic collaboration with Google to develop Generative AI digital cockpit solutions. QCOM also recently introduced powerful automotive platforms to bolster the in-vehicle digital experience and facilitate automated driving.
QUALCOMM’s Cloud AI 100 chip can carry out 227 server queries and manage a net of 3.8 queries per watt. In 2024, QCOM unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile chip supporting 30 generative models including image generation and voice assistants. QCOM also launched AI-capable Snapdragon X Plus laptop processor, which has faster CPU speed using less power.
Huge Price Upside Potential for QCOM Shares
QUALCOMM has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.3% and 9%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.5% in the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 30.3% from the last closing price of $159.53. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $160 to $270. This indicates a maximum upside of 69.5% and no downside. Samsara Inc.
Zacks Rank #2 Samsara provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. IOT is developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics.
IOT’s Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
Robust Price Upside Potential for IOT Stock
Samsara has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 23.8% and 25%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 7.7% in the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 23% from the last closing price of $44.04. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $44 to $64. This indicates a maximum upside of 45.5% and no downside.
