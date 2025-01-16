Back to top

Image: Bigstock

H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2024, H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) reported revenue of $923.28 million, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $916.43 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $395.69 million versus $395.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
  • Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives: $145.66 million compared to the $136.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives: $381.93 million versus $380.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives: $75.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.58 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives: $17.89 million compared to the $18.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $54.97 million versus $67.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

